Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,111. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

