Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,184 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 27,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 4,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.77. 99,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,847,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.22. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

