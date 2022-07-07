Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.94. 844,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,741,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

