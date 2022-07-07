Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up 7.8% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Atlassian worth $57,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian stock opened at $207.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.25 and its 200 day moving average is $263.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.42 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.24.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

