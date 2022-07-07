AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €38.00 ($39.58) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of €27.00 ($28.13).

Shares of ASAAF opened at 43.90 on Thursday.

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others. It offers double sided standard, metal core, and copper inlay PCBs; multilayer standard, high frequency/low loss, and thick copper PCBs; high density interconnect (HDI) Microvia PCBs; HDI any-layer PCBs; flexible, semi-flexible, rigid-flexible, and HDI rigid flex PCBs; integrated circuit substrates; and insulated metallic substrates PCBs, as well as related services.

