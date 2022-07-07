AT&T Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

AT&T has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

NYSE T opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. AT&T has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 202.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,567,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,603 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 720.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,047,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,473 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6,568.5% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,793,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,452,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,311,000 after acquiring an additional 371,227 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

