AT&T Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.
AT&T has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.
NYSE T opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. AT&T has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 202.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,567,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,603 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 720.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,047,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,473 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6,568.5% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,793,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,452,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,311,000 after acquiring an additional 371,227 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.
AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
