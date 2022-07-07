Attila (ATT) Price Down 8.4% This Week

Attila (ATT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Attila has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $9,190.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Attila coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Attila has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Attila Profile

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

