AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Purchased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. AudioCodes makes up approximately 1.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 457,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUDC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AudioCodes from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of AUDC opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $711.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $66.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.46 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

AudioCodes Company Profile (Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.