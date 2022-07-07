Aumann (ETR:AAG) Trading Down 0.2%

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €12.72 ($13.25) and last traded at €12.84 ($13.38). Approximately 8,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.86 ($13.40).
The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $196.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.97.
Aumann Company Profile (ETR:AAG)
