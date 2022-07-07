Aumann (ETR:AAG) Trading Down 0.2%

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €12.72 ($13.25) and last traded at €12.84 ($13.38). Approximately 8,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.86 ($13.40).

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $196.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.97.

Get Aumann alerts:

Aumann Company Profile (ETR:AAG)

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment manufactures and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.