Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 84,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 863,183 shares.The stock last traded at $85.15 and had previously closed at $73.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,791,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,143,329. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 6,583.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

