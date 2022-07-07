Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Avient alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $38.26 on Thursday. Avient has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avient by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter worth about $9,202,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avient by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,349,000 after buying an additional 352,512 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avient (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.