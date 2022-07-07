AXPR Market Capitalization Reaches $2.42 Million (AXPR)

AXPR (AXPR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $15,156.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,631.10 or 1.00021353 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002588 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

