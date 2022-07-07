Bailard Inc. Acquires 1,660 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

VLO opened at $101.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.