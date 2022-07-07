Bailard Inc. Acquires 753 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $48,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $174,340,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,175.7% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 345,177 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,226,000 after acquiring an additional 246,041 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,533,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,592,000 after purchasing an additional 84,831 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock opened at $334.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.78. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.