Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,258 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $297,284,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $86.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.27.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

