Bailard Inc. Has $10.72 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,806 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $78.86 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

