Bailard Inc. Has $19.61 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,430 shares of company stock worth $9,076,960. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $169.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.88. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $459.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

