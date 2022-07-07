Bailard Inc. Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,324,386. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $493.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.