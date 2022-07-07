Bailard Inc. Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,540,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,183,000 after acquiring an additional 562,270 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY opened at $84.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

