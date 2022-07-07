Bailard Inc. Sells 32,174 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 540,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,174 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.0% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $31,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $48.97 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $64.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

