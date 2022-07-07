Bailard Inc. Sells 3,321 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $1,053,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.1% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 50,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 311,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average is $99.31. The stock has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

