Baldrige Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,216 Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of DFNM stock remained flat at $$48.31 during trading on Thursday. 42,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,024. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $50.45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.