Baldrige Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.8% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.79. 423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,733. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

