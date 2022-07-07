Baldrige Asset Management LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,196. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

