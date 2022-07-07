Baldrige Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.
Shares of SCHX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.94. 7,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,695. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.10.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
