Baldrige Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.94. 7,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,695. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.