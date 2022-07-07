Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 3,688 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $41.71. 244,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,388,859. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.77. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.