Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 429 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.26. 903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,923. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

