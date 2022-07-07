Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $254.62

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.62 ($3.08) and traded as high as GBX 261.61 ($3.17). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 251.80 ($3.05), with a volume of 595,770 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.36) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 253.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 254.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,231.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.