Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,231,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,524,000 after purchasing an additional 656,694 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 8,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.81. 846,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,938,356. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

