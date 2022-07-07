Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

BAC stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,938,356. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.57. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

