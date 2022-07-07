Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lessened by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,765 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Bank of America by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,906,000 after purchasing an additional 994,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,574,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,494,000 after purchasing an additional 569,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

