Barclays Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €42.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.75) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($59.38) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Warburg Research set a €60.20 ($62.71) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($71.88) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €65.00 ($67.71) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.50 ($38.02) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

ETR:VNA opened at €28.70 ($29.90) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €30.08 ($31.33) and a 12-month high of €60.96 ($63.50).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

