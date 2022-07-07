Barclays Cuts British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target to GBX 540

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 580 ($7.02) to GBX 540 ($6.54) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BLND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.75) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.87) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 549.17 ($6.65).

Get British Land alerts:

LON BLND opened at GBX 450.50 ($5.46) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 440.20 ($5.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 563.80 ($6.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 437.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 502.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 518.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.32. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.47%.

In related news, insider Loraine Woodhouse bought 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £14,898.09 ($18,040.80). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry bought 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 528 ($6.39) per share, for a total transaction of £80,277.12 ($97,211.33). Insiders have acquired a total of 21,825 shares of company stock worth $10,987,273 in the last ninety days.

About British Land (Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.