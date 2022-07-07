Barclays Cuts Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Price Target to GBX 130

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EBOX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

EBOX opened at GBX 85.60 ($1.04) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55. The company has a market cap of £361.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 93.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.04. Tritax EuroBox has a 12-month low of GBX 83.90 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 125 ($1.51).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

