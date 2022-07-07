Barclays Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Barclays set a €105.00 ($109.38) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($151.04) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.30 ($106.56) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($104.17) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($161.46) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($164.58) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

FRA:LEG opened at €79.60 ($82.92) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €90.64 and a 200-day moving average of €104.56. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($78.30) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($102.60).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile (Get Rating)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

