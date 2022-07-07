Barclays Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Barclays set a €105.00 ($109.38) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($151.04) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.30 ($106.56) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($104.17) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($161.46) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($164.58) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

FRA:LEG opened at €79.60 ($82.92) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €90.64 and a 200-day moving average of €104.56. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($78.30) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($102.60).

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

