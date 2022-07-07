Barclays Reiterates “$52.00” Price Target for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $52.00 price target by Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,834,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,064,895. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $299.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.6% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 144,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.5% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 13,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 76.9% during the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $3,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.