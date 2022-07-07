Barclays Trims LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Target Price to GBX 280

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 320 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.39) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.39) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.69) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.06) to GBX 340 ($4.12) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 299.67 ($3.63).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 232.80 ($2.82) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 244.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 260.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 298.46. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 224.60 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.48).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

In other news, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.86), for a total value of £663,230.80 ($803,137.32). Also, insider Alistair Elliott acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £118,000 ($142,891.74).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile (Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.