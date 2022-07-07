Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.02

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Barloworld from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54.
About Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)
Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising business-to-business sales, servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.
