BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.95

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.95 and last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 1457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BESIY. UBS Group cut their target price on BE Semiconductor Industries from €97.00 ($101.04) to €88.00 ($91.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €84.00 ($87.50) to €76.00 ($79.17) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.54.

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 38.71% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $227.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $3.1198 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. BE Semiconductor Industries’s payout ratio is 68.51%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

