Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,090,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after buying an additional 298,541 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 485,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after buying an additional 232,111 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 477,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after buying an additional 125,178 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 191,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 52,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HNDL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.87. 106,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,804. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

