Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after acquiring an additional 165,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,940,000 after acquiring an additional 118,361 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,633. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average of $104.08. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

