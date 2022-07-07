Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after buying an additional 1,270,224 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19,347.6% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.63. 434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,010. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

