Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.11 on Thursday, reaching $355.44. The company had a trading volume of 132,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,067. The company has a 50-day moving average of $364.07 and a 200-day moving average of $394.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.