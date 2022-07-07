Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Has $11.93 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for about 1.5% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Illumina by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Illumina by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,322. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.92.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.09. 9,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

