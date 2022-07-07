Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Purchases 18,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.3% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

PayPal stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.29. 229,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,899,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

