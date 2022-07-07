Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 2.0% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after buying an additional 560,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after buying an additional 170,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after buying an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $210.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.75 and a 200-day moving average of $239.68. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

