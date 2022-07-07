Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Sells 6,500 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 3.3% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $25,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $636,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,717,000. MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,427. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.78 and a 200-day moving average of $268.40. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

