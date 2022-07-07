Bell Bank Acquires 8,163 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.25 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

