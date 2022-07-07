Bell Bank Buys 18,076 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bell Bank raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,493 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group accounts for about 1.0% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,501,000 after buying an additional 1,086,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,722,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,140,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $544,945,000 after purchasing an additional 609,709 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7,897.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after acquiring an additional 590,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,552,659 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $907,215,000 after purchasing an additional 194,326 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,853.40.

RIO stock opened at $57.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $89.51.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

