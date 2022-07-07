Bell Bank Purchases 5,613 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,782,172,000 after purchasing an additional 505,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after purchasing an additional 561,955 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 453,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,930,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $245.25 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $131.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.09 and a 200-day moving average of $236.79.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

